For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN DELLS – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team won one of three games at the Badger Spring Invite on Saturday.

The Wolfpack topped Janesville in the first game 15-1. The team fell to Oconomowoc 16-3 and Wauwatosa 8-6 in a pair of afternoon games.

Eight Wolfpack players scored in their balanced attack against Janesville with seniors Lily Sann and Mia Otten adding three goals each. Junior goalie Emma Kligora had 14 saves in the game for Janesville, while senior Amelia Speichinger had 10 saves for the Wolfpack.

Oconomowoc used a relentless attack in the second game to build up a 14-0 halftime lead. Otten had two second-half goals and sophomore Gabi Heuser added another to bring the final score to 16-3. Speichinger had nine saves in the game.

The final game against Wauwatosa saw the Wolfpack fall behind 6-4 at the half before matching goals in the second half. Junior attacker Brooke Schaefer led the scoring for the Wolfpack with three goals. Speichinger had six saves for the Wausau team.

The team hosts Pulaski in a junior varsity game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Thom Field in Wausau, followed by a varsity game against Green Bay Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. The team has a record of 3-11 record (2-3 in conference) and participates in the Bay Valley Conference which stretches the state from Hudson to Bay Port.

For game updates, photos and more, follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Dr. Thiel with the Bone and Joint Clinic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip, PC Portal, Wausau Oral Surgery and Wisconsin River Partners, and at the Lone Wolf level by Orthopaedic Associates of Wausau, Polito’s Pizza and WoodTrust Bank.

