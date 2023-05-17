Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s garage sale map for Wausau-area yard sales is a service of Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau. Submit your free listing for a future sale at this link.

NOTE: This week marks the annual Wausau Southeast Side Neighborhood Garage Sale weekend. Due to crowding on the map, we are providing the full list below of all participating sales. Thanks to Nicole Guenthner for providing this information!

May 19, 20 AND 21 734 Lake View Dr. Clothing, Books, DVDs, Homegoods, etc

May 19, 20: 8am-2pm 176 Lake View Dr. Household, clothing, books, tools, outdoor/indoor furniture, Christmas decorations

May 18: 4pm-6pm, May 19: 3pm-6pm, May 20: 9am-5pm 2408 Midway Blvd. New ping pong table, antique vanity, kitchen essentials, sporting gear, tools, housewares, decorations, camping gear, reverse osmosis system, lighting, ice fishing gear, games and much more.

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-3pm 915 Ross Ave. Misc household

May 18, 19: 9am-5pm, May 20: 8am-11am 725 Lake View Dr. Baby and kids items including clothing, toys, art easel, tricycle, high chair, swing, and car seat. Household items such as small appliances, electronics, decor, and books. Womens clothing

May 18, 19: 8am-4pm, May 20: 8am-12pm 609 Ethel St. Toys, loads of great puzzles, Stampin’ Up stamp sets(most never used), household, some camping, vintage boxed silverware, lots of Thirty-One bags, and never used rice cooker. Kids clothes: girls newborn to 5 and boys newborn to 2T.

May 20 704 Kent St. Two kiddos, 7 and 10 years old, will be hosting their own yard and bake sale to earn money for a summer trip

May 19: 9am-4pm, May 20: 9am-12pm 605 Ross Ave. Dumbbells, teen boys clothes, DVDs, CDs, housewares.

May 19, 20 525 Sturgeon Eddy Rd. Programmable ProForm treadmill, clothes, dresser, Xmas inflatables, lights and decor, dinnerware, crystal glass set.

May 19, 20 2505 Mount View Blvd. All the usual garage sale items. No children’s items.

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-5pm 205 Broadway Ave. Womens Plus-sized clothing, shoes, Tupperware and other household goods, decor, hand painted glassware and many other miscellaneous cool things!

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-4pm 201 Weston Ave. Crafts and art pieces, clothing, toys, misc.

May 19, 20 421 Ruder St. Household furnishings, brand name Juniors/Women’s clothing, accessories, formal dresses; Christmas decor.

May 18, 19: 8am-4pm 1918 Fairmount St. Multi-family sale with a variety of items.

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-5pm 502 Kolter St. Multi-family sale! Spring cleaning and purging, something for everyone! Household items-popcorn machine, kitchenware, furniture, dog kennel, video games, toys, clothing for men, women, and boys, shoes, designer handbags, jewelry, and much, much more!!!

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-4pm 1912 Zimmerman St. New Bradley Smoker; FitMi portable home suite; magnifying light; doll-house; Weider weight bench; rugs; clothing; and this-n-thats.

May 18, 19, 20: 9am-5pm 1629 Plato St. Household, books, etc.

May 18, 19: 9am-5pm 714 Eau Claire Blvd. Indoor/ outdoor furniture. Pilates exerciser. Misc. Items

May 18, 19: 8am-5pm, May 20: 9am-12pm 121 Weston Ave. Boys and girl clothes, toys, shoes, tools, some antiques, golf clubs and balls. Variety of household items. Bows and arrows. High chair

May 19, 20, AND 21: 8am-4pm 619 Ruder St. Toys, Nerf, antique furniture, motorcycle, misc clothes and accessories, video games

May 19, 20: 8am-5pm 2517 Pied Piper Lane Multi-family sale! Treadmill, household items and decor, highchair, tow behind bike trailer and other baby items

May 18, 19, 20 1921 Roosevelt St. Housewares, tools, movies, CDs, collectibles

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-4pm 2401 Mount View Blvd. Multi-family sale. Baby items, baby and toddler furniture, toys, nursery decor, household items, household decor, women’s clothing (medium-xxl), maternity clothes men’s clothing, women and men’s shoes

May 19: 8am-4pm, May 20: 8am-12pm 816 Ross Ave. Home decor, household/kitchen items, men’s clothing size L, XL and tons of young women’s clothing, size XS, S

May 19, 20: 9am-5pm 710 Ross Ave. 5 family garage sale–clothes, shoes, house goods

May 19: 8am-5pm, May 20: 8am-3pm 2624 Oakwood Blvd. Girls clothing 7/8 to 10/12 and boys 3T-4, women’s clothing L-2xl, men’s clothing L- XXL, toys, shoes, household items, sports cards and memorabilia, many other miscellaneous

May 18, 19, 20: 9am-5pm 146 Eau Claire Blvd. Household items, toys and clothing size child 6 – adult.

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-6pm AND May 21: 9am-4pm 2401 Pied Piper Lane We have a variety of kitchen items, dining room table, furniture, pet supplies, women’s and men’s clothes ( most sizes are large to XXL, with some mediums), books, some linens for crafts, household decor, some bathroom and bedroom accessories, a tonneau cover that was one a F-150 6’5” box, and many more items. We will also have a snack station available. $5 fill a bag for clothes sale and $3 fill a bag sales for books every day. Saturday at noon, 1/2 off smaller items and best offer for larger items.

May 18, 19, 20, AND 21: 8:30am-until it slows 212 Weston Ave. Boys and Girls clothing and shoes sizes 7 – teen Women’s/Junior’s XS – L, Furniture, Gas Grill, Household, Nerf guns, Legos, and more!

May 20: 9am-4pm 415 Broadway Ave. Household items, decorative, clothing. $5 for all items you can fit in a bag. Individual items or larger items please make an offer.

May 18, 19, 20: 9am-5pm 1906 Emerson St. 3 wheel push golf cart, lawnmower, misc household and quality men’s clothes

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-5pm 807 Graves Ave. Huge multi family sale including but not limited to – Men’s Clothing Sizes L-2XL, Men’s Shoes Sizes 11-12, Women’s Clothing Sizes S-L, Women’s Shoes Sizes 8-9, Girls Clothing Sizes 3T-5T, LOTS of Kids Toys, Decor, Kitchenware, Holiday Items, Outdoor decor, And much more!!

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-5pm 904 Lake View Dr. US & world coins, Denmark blue & white plates, Disney snow globes & water fountains, collector plates (Star Trek, eagles, Elvis, etc.), books, lighted beer signs, CDs, DVDs, sports figures, racing, fantasy axes and shields, Beanie Babies, Beanie Buddies, unused sporting tickets, vinyl records and more.

May 18, 19: 9am-5pm 1927 Lamont St. Estate/Rummage Sale. Rain or shine!! (HUGE tent!) More items added from last week’s sale. Furniture, kitchen items, home decor, brand new and used exercise equipment, tons of bedding and curtains, rugs, baskets of all sizes, luggage, dishes, Christmas items, German movies with multi-region DVD player. Too many items to mention. Make me a REASONABLE offer!!!

May 18: 12pm-5pm, May 19: 9am-5pm, May 20: 10am-5pm 722 Weston Ave. Multi-family sale. Maternity, girl clothes: newborn-24 months, womens and mens clothes, kitchen items, house items, unopened formula, play kitchen, craft stuff, wedding stuff, AC units and MORE!

May 19, 20: 8am-4pm 2503 Marshall St. Boy Scouts National Jamboree fundraiser will be selling coffee, donuts, and additional drinks.

May 18, 19: 8am-5pm 147 Eau Claire Blvd. Old Army trunk, Jenny Lind maple full size bed with frame, vintage lawn chairs and vintage wood folding chairs, Pyrex, nested bowl sets, vintage graters and cookie cutters, Ohio art checkerboard, DVDs, backyard privacy screen, some tools, housewares, canning jars, new lids and rings in boxes and much more. NO CLOTHES.

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-5pm 401 Eau Claire Blvd. Wrought Iron outdoor dining set, Outdoor Lounger, Weber Charcoal Grill, De-Humidifier, Punching Bag, 2 person ice fishing Shelter, Fosse Ball Table, Bike, DIY Swing Set Hardware (NEW), 5-Drawer Dresser, Leaf Blower, Adult Clothes – S-L, Boys Clothes 8-12 , Toys, Bedding, Misc Household Items WE HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING Look for the GARAGE-A-POLOZA sign!!

Look for the GARAGE-A-POLOZA sign!! May 20: 8am-3pm 326 Ross Ave. Sports Cards/Memorabilia, Collectibles, CD’s, DVD’s, Vinyl/Records (Oldies to Current), Men’s Shirts (Brewers/Sports Related), Women’s Clothing, Snowboarding Jacket, Ice Fishing Bibs, Women’s Scrub Tops, many other items!

May 20 AND 21 1913 Kings Court Watermelon and cucumber Agua fresca (fresh water)

May 18, 19: 7:30am-5pm 1635 Plato St. Eclectic sale of mostly man items: knives, axes, traps, welder, troy bilt rototiller, vintage cans, cast iron, Coleman Lanterns, and military items. Some kids items and a fair amount of jewelry. A lot of vintage/collectible items that are priced to move! If raining, the sale will be shut down.

May 18, 19, 20: 9am-5pm 729 Graves Ave. GINORMOUS Multi-Family Sale. If we don’t have it, you don’t need it!! Household, Tons of Books, Clothes, Shoes, Toys, Canoe Bookshelf, Camping Lanterns, Stuffed Animal Cage, FUNKO POPS and so much more. If it is a major downpour, we may not open or close early since there is so much stuff and not everything will display inside the garage.

May 17 AND May 18, 19, 20: 9am-5pm 1410 Fairmount St. Medical supplies, women’s/men’s clothes, homemade woodwork crafts, antiques, kitchen gadgets, books, etc.

May 18, 19, 20: 8am-4pm 1923 Zimmerman St. Antiques and collectibles.

May 20: 8am-4pm and may be open May 18th and 19th after school 304 Eau Claire Blvd. Kiddo is running a treat stand with prepackaged snacks and drinks

May 18: tentatively open. May 19, 20: 8am-5pm 152 Bertha St. Womens and men’s clothes, purses and bags in very good condition, some household decor items and art.

