MOSINEE – Central Wisconsin Airport will hold a full-scale emergency exercise at the airport on May 23 and May 24.
The exercise is a requirement of the Federal Aviation Administration and must be conducted by a certified Class 1 airport every three years.
May 23 impacts:
- The airport anticipates no impact to normal airport operations during the emergency response exercise.
- Airport rescue and firefighters will conduct fire training on simulated aircraft fuselage with live fire.
- Noticeable training fires will primarily be happening between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Signs will be placed on Highway 153.
May 24 impacts:
- The airport anticipates no impact to normal airport operations during the emergency response exercise.
- The airport and several mutual aid partners will test an airport emergency response on a runway with live fire.
- The emergency exercise will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
- Signs will be placed on Highway 153.