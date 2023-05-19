[STEVENS POINT, WI] – May 19, 2023 – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra (CWSO) is pleased to announce that they will now host the Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Program (CWYSOP) going into their 75th year with continued collaboration from the UW-Stevens Point Music Department.

CWSO Music Director Dr. Andy Moran states “Obviously, we are very excited to be joining forces with the Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Program! Their mission closely aligns with that of the CWSO, so it is a perfect match for us and the musical community here in Central Wisconsin. Their administrative and artistic staff provide tremendous opportunities for young musicians. We cannot wait to continue the extraordinary work that they have already established and help to create an even greater legacy in this new partnership.”

Moran looks forward to working in conjunction with CWSO Executive Director Tessa Taylor, CWSO Education and Outreach Coordinator Christian Stromley, CWYSOP Music Director Steve Wucherer and CWYSO Program Coordinator, Jodi Engum Kryshak.

CWYSOP Music Director Steve Wucherer also states his excitement by saying, “we are incredibly excited to be joining the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra family. This new partnership will expand CWYSOP’s ability to deliver high quality music education and performance opportunities to young musicians across Central Wisconsin.”

For many young central Wisconsin artists and music students this is a significant move and will help foster and grow their music education enrichment. CWSO is excited to further their educational outreach initiatives and believes that taking on the youth orchestra program helps align with their mission “to enrich, engage, and educate through the power and performance of live music.”

CWYSOP was founded in 2014 in partnership with UW-Stevens Point Continuing Education, UW-Stevens Point Music Department, Aber Suzuki Center, Heid Music, and regional music educators in Central Wisconsin. Two full symphony orchestras comprised of students from Portage, Wood, Marathon, Waupaca, Waushara, Shawano, and Lincoln Counties rehearse weekly during the academic year at the Noel Fine Arts Center on the UW-Stevens Point campus. Students receive mentoring from top music education majors and faculty of the UW-Stevens Point Music Department and Aber Suzuki Center faculty. CWYSOP is forever grateful to its founding Music Director/Conductor, Kurt Van Tiem, for his vision of creating a regional youth symphony program as well as its original partnership with the UW-Stevens Point Department of Continuing Education.

The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra consists of sixty-five professional musicians coming from the central Wisconsin region. The players hold an array of occupations; many are music educators, university professors, students, and full-time professional musicians. As we enter a new decade, the CWSO anticipates artistic growth and the continuation of its mission, with a vision to the role of the orchestra as a staple of the central Wisconsin community. The regional orchestra is celebrating 75 years at the heart of the vibrant arts and cultural life of Central Wisconsin. For more information regarding CWSO and CWYSOP, visit cwso.org.

Contact: Tessa Taylor, CWSO Executive Director

(715) 345-7726, cwso@cwso.org

