Kenneth C. Pagel

Kenneth Charles Pagel, 84, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away peacefully on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, due to multiple medical conditions, surrounded by his loving family.

Kenny was born on November 17, 1938, to Myron and Viola Pagel in Wausau, WI. In his childhood, Kenny grew up in a family that worked on the farm, where he began his love for enjoying the outdoors with his family.

He was a proud veteran who served his country in the National Guard Army branch after High School before beginning the next phase of his career, which became his career life, as a truck driver. Ken loved his life on the road and did so his entire career, enjoying spending time interacting with all the many customers he met daily while driving. He was born to be a truck driver and it was in his blood to do so!

Early in life, Kenny met Yvonne Chrudimsky, the love of his life and mother to his 4 boys. They were together for more than 40 years until he lost Yvonne in 2001. They raised their children in Weston, WI. area and loved to spend time up north camping and at the family cottage on Flannery Lake in Rhinelander. The lasting memories that were developed with the entire Pagel family enjoying life on the lake were his favorite times in life that he took with him.

He also enjoyed the time spent together as one big happy family on the softball field with PJ’s annual softball tournament and many games he attended watching the family play softball! Kenny’s favorite place and an important part of his life where he spent many years living was Lake Nokomis in Tomahawk. He loved watching his family enjoying time on the lake together and the beautiful views of Lake Nokomis from his living room. This is also where he spent countless hours on the lake fishing, which was his true passion in life and something he did with a smile on his face! Also, his other love of the outdoors was hunting, and he was in the woods every chance he could including annual deer hunting with the Pagel crew!

He met his dear friend Shirley in his later years, and she was an important part of the next phase of his life. Together, they enjoyed time on Lake Nokomis living the dream and she was with him until he passed away. Grandpa Pags will be greatly missed by his entire family; sons Larry, Keith (Lisa), Steve (Deb), Jerry (Ann), Brothers Eldon (Pat), Gene (Andrea) & sister Charlotte (Allen Juedes); Grandchildren Nicholas (Annabelle), Jessica (Ryan Lubbe), Jennifer (Steven Brandsma), Zach (Clay), Makayla (Brandon), Preston; Great Grandchildren Rhett Brandsma & Lydia Lubbe; and many nephews & nieces.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Yvonne, parents Myron & Viola, brother Wayne (Beverly) & Uncle Robert Pagel. Grandpa Pags was a strong fighter, which he did until the very end, and we were so proud of him.

The family would like to say a very special thank you for the loving care provided by Milestone Senior Living staff in Tomahawk & Aspirus Hospice during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to donate to the local American Cancer Society using the following link: https://www.cancer.org/donate.html

The visitation to celebrate Kenneth will be from 2:00 – 4:00pm with funeral at 4:00pm on Wednesday, May 24th at Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 5712 Memorial Ct, Weston, WI. 54476.

The family would ask that you please join us to celebrate Kenny’s life for dinner on May 24 at 5:30pm, which will be held at Homestead on 52, 162765 Hwy 52, Wausau.

We will remember our Pa, Grandpa Pags, Uncle Kenny & brother Ken for all the wonderful memories with him, the love for his family and the great outdoors. We will miss you dearly!

On his tombstone it reads.

“Fishing Was a Way of Life”

