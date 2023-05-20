Wausau Pilot & Review
Summertime calls for quick, fresh, and satisfying meals that don’t require turning on the oven — and this salad hits all those marks! Flavorful, crispy salmon, fiber-packed black beans, and crunchy, colorful greens make this healthy and satisfying, and it all comes together in 30 minutes. Find the recipe here.
