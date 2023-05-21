Wausau Pilot & Review

Fire heavily damaged a home on Wausau’s west side that broke out early Sunday morning.

Crews were called at about 4 a.m. to the home in the 200 block of North Seventh Avenue to find the fire already inside the walls and spreading through the home. Witnesses say the blaze appeared to start outside and move inward. Crews cut holes in the roof as they battled the flames.

Emergency scanner reports occupants escaped the single-family home, but two dogs and two cats were inside when crews arrived. Their fate is unclear.

Police and fire remained on scene at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, witnesses said. No official press release has been issued.