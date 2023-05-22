Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Charlotte E. Albrecht

Charlotte E. Albrecht, 102 of Wausau beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Albrecht, passed away on May 19, 2023 at Primrose Retirement Community.

Charlotte was born on March 31, 1921 in Bruce, WI daughter of the late George and Maude (Sleider) Nater. She was raised on their farm in Bruce, Wi. Charlotte was a graduate of Bruce High School Class of 1938. She moved to Wausau where she attended the Wausau Business Institute and went on to work for Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company.

She married Joseph on November 6, 1943 and together they raised two children, Diane and David. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and most importantly Great Grandmother. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and taking meticulous care of their home.

She was a long time member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. She and Joe delivered mobile meals for many years. She enjoyed traveling, and spending several winters in Florida.

She is survived by her son David (Karen) Albrecht, Grandchildren: Aaron (Heather) Carlson, Brian (Amy) Johns, Jeff Johns, Great Grandchildren: Eli Johns, Alia Grace Carlson, Jude Carlson and Liam Carlson. Charlotte is preceded in death her daughter Diane Johns.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25th from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 235962 N. Troy Street. A service celebrating Charlotte’s life will begin at 12:30 PM with Pastor Philip C. Schneider officiating. Entombment will follow. Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

Charlotte’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community and Compassus Hospice for the loving care given to her.

Ronald W. Hardell

Ronald “Ronnie” W. Hardell, 85, lifelong resident of Wausau, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his residence under the care of Interim Hospice.

Ronald was born on June 15, 1937, in Wausau, to the late Wilbert and Agnes (Baneck) Hardell. In his younger years, Ronnie lived on a farm. In 1979, he married Gertrude F. Berger at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, where he was a member and also ushered for a number of years. She preceded him in death on February 3, 1986. He worked in home construction for Wausau Homes for 22 years and at Kolbe Brothers Lumber Company for 12 years. Ron also delivered papers for the Wausau Daily Herald. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing and dancing.

Survivors include his brother, Vern Hardell and sister, Phyllis Peterson both of Wausau. He is further survived by his niece and caregiver, Lisa Peterson of Wausau. Ronnie is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Elaine Hardell, sister-in-law, Dawn and brother-in-law, Robert.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 22, 2023 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ with Pastor Christopher Ewan officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Our family wishes to thank Interim Hospice, Dr. Jaren Thomas, Dr. Jason Wilson and the Wausau Fire Department for all their help and compassion.

James J. Kraimer

James “Jim” Kraimer, 79, Wausau, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at his home, under the care of Promedica Hospice.

Jim was born May 16, 1944 in Wausau, WI to Joseph and Sarah (Imhoff) Kraimer. He married Nancy Ann Miller on June 22, 1963.

Jim was a well-known building contractor in the Wausau Area and member of the Builders Association, acting as president in 1988. He was also a longtime member of the Elks Club and a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time up north and especially spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; sons, Jeff (Lesley) granddaughters, Emma and Grace, Brian (Sandy) granddaughters, Ellie, Brianne and Cassidy, Bruce (Jennifer) grandson, Joseph and granddaughter, Alexandria; daughter, Jamie Hane (Eric) grandsons, Jake and Sam; sisters, Elaine Skrzypchak, Shirley Marlotty, Barb Lambrecht and Judy LeMoine; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Zieglmeier; and brother in-laws, Wayne Skrzypchak and Phil Marlotty.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Luncheon to follow Mass at Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course, 1001 Golf Club Rd., Wausau at 12:30 p.m. Burial services will be private at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Shirley M. Strassburg

Shirley M. Strassburg, 75 of Bowler, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Theda Care Hospital, Neenah.

Shirley Mae Klitz was born in Clintonville, Wisconsin, on July 11, 1947, to Ruben and Beatrice (Cass) Klitz. She was baptized into God’s Kingdom on October 28, 1951, and confirmed on May 21, 1961.

Shirley loved the Lord dearly, and a daily part of her life was to instill in her family a strong faith, which she was most proud of. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bowler, and a current member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Birnamwood, where she had a special love for Pastor Jen and all her church family.

Shirley married Kenneth Strassburg on June 25, 1966. Shirley was an incredible wife – Ken and her loved their time together going to get parts, fishing of all kinds (including at their Pelican Lake cottage and Canada trips), doing Sunday drives, Culvers and McDonalds dates, watching Brewer Games and various sporting events, listening to and watching Danny O’Donnell and Polka music, and heading to Friday fish fries with friends.

You couldn’t talk to Shirley without talking about her kids and grandkids – she was an amazing mom to Wendy Schweighardt (husband Steve, sons Noah and Cody), Jeff Strassburg (wife Jeni, son Jacob and daughter Alyssa and special friend Dan), and Joel Strassburg (wife Amanda, and son Nathan and daughters Kylie, Naomi, Elsie, and Molly). She loved talking to her kids and grandkids and spending time with them at sporting events, concerts, and the farm.

Speaking of the farm, you couldn’t remember Shirley without talking about her love for agriculture and the farm that her and Ken built along with their kids and eventually Jeff and his family. The Strassburg Creek Dairy employees were all family to her, and she was so proud of each of them. She loved the cows, the bookkeeping, golf cart rides, cooking breakfast, and preparing and taking field lunches.

Shirley was also a great daughter to Beatrice Klitz and a great sister to Bonnie (Rusty) Ehlert, Elaine (Jack Nell) Beaulieu, Dale Klitz, Patsy Brandenburg, Jane Marquardt and a great sister-in-law to Roger Strassburg, Elton (Marcella) Strassburg, Carol Furhman, Bonnie (Ronnie) Schumacher, Alvin (Jackie) Strassburg, and Dale (Karen) Strassburg.

Shirley is preceded in death by her Father Ruben, Father-in-law Herbert Strassburg, Mother-in-law Alice Strassburg , sister Bev and her family, as well as many friends and brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Jennifer Sosinski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul/Riverside Cemetery, Town of Almon, Shawano County. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023, from 4pm to 8pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg and again on Wednesday, at the church, from 9am until the time of the funeral service.

