Wausau Pilot & Review

Rescue crews on Monday pulled the body of a Wisconsin Rapids man from a vehicle that overturned and was submerged in a drainage ditch, according to a news release.

The crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Adams County Hwy. D in the town of Leola. Michael Krey, 34, of Wisconsin Rapids, was named as the victim in the crash.

A deputy arriving on scene was unable to open the doors to the vehicle. Fire crews tried to breach the floor of the vehicle to rescue the driver but were not successful. A passing tow truck driver assisted, removed the vehicle from the water and Krey was located inside.

Krey died at the scene. Police say alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Waushara Fire and EMS, Town of Rome Fire Dept, Bentz Towing, Tom-Lin Towing, the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Town of Rome Police Dept.

The crash is still under investigation.

