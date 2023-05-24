Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – The Wausau East team and two Wausau West golfers are moving on to sectionals after competition at the WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Regional at Northwood Golf Club on Tuesday.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams qualify for the D-1 sectional at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield on Tuesday, May 30. The top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams at the sectional earn spots in the field at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament at the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on June 5-6.

Lakeland won the team title with a 324 led by regional champion Jack Rubo’s 1-over par 73. Wausau East had the next two finishers as Teddy Schlindwein shot a 76 and Cooper Bjerke had a 77 for the Lumberjacks, who finished second in the team standings with a 329.

Rhinelander (339) and Marshfield (340) earned the other two team slots at the sectional.

Sawyer Krambs tied for seventh with an 83, Brody Trantow had a 93 and Zach Frangiskakis had a 101 to round out the scoring for Wausau East.

Wausau West’s Ryan Trucco and Russell Harder tied for 16th with 88s to earn two of the four individual qualifying spots for the sectional. West finished sixth with a 363.

Stevens Point’s Nathan Earnest (80) and Hayden Ackerlund won a four-way playoff after shooting an 89 to earn the other two individual berths.

D.C. Everest had a score of 394 and was led by Tanner Courtright, who was part of the four-way playoff won by Ackerlund after shooting an 89.

WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Regional

May 23, at Northwood Golf Club, Rhinelander

(*denotes qualifier for sectional at Marshfield on May 30)

Team scores: *1. Lakeland 324; *2. Wausau East 329; *3. Rhinelander 339; *4. Marshfield 340; 5. Stevens Point 351; 6. Wausau West 363; 7. Merrill 370; 8. D.C. Everest 394.

Top 20, sectional qualifiers, and Wausau East, D.C. Everest and Wausau West finishers: 1. Jack Rubo (LAK) 73; 2. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 76; 3. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 77; 4. Brody Kowieski (RH) and *Nathan Earnest (SP) 80; 6. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 81; 7. Grayson Wagner (LAK), Davis Kock (LAK) and Sawyer Krambs (WE) 83; 10. Matt Haggart (LAK) 84; 12. Blake Petroff (RH), Samuel Schoppe (RH) and Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 86; 15. Andrew Henrichs (RH) 87; 16. *Ryan Trucco (WW), *Russell Harder (WW), Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) and Jeremy Hensen (LAK) 88; 20. *Hayden Ackerlund (SP), Tanner Courtright (DC), Arin Dettmering (MER) and Jacob Kozelek (SP) 89; 26. Jake Sasman (WW), Brody Trantow (WE) and Zach Hinchclifee (SP) 93; 29. Alex Fehl (WW) 94; 32. Griffin Bunnell (DC) 97; 34. Drake Kuharske (WW) and Ben Zoesch (DC) 99; 37. Zach Frangiskakis (WE) 101; 38. Jack Bobinski (DC) 109; 39. Zach May (DC) 111.

