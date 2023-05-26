Wausau Pilot & Review

County Road K in the Village of Maine is planned to be closed for roadwork beginning Monday, June 5.

Crews will begin work on the roadway shoulders and auxiliary lanes on Tuesday, May 31. Both of the main driving lanes will remain open during this first week of work, but drivers should expect delays.



Beginning Monday, June 5, the project will be closed to through traffic. Traffic will be detoured around the work area on US Highway 51 and County Road Q. Minimal access will be maintained to the area and is intended only for drivers accessing homes and businesses. Drivers may need to use alternate side street routes as some of the intersections will be closed to all traffic during phases of the work. Drivers traveling through the corridor should use the detour route. Residents and businesses should plan for delays when driving into the work zone.



The most significant intersection work will occur at the intersection of County Road K and WW. This intersection is being reconstructed as a roundabout and will be closed to all traffic through most of the project. Additionally, the Naugart Drive intersection is scheduled for full closure beginning on June 5.

During the project, officials will work to update information on segments of the corridor planned to be closed to all traffic for construction activity. This information can be found on the Highway Department Road Construction Page.<https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Departments/HighwayDepartment/RoadConstruction.aspx> There may be times when closures are required with limited notice and will not be included on the website; drivers may need to use alternate routes if they encounter some of these short term closures.



Work is expected to be ongoing for most of the summer, with a completion in early September.

The full announcement, project map, and detour route can be found here: https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Home/Announcements/tabid/66/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/3407/County-Road-K-Closure.aspx



