Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Danny H. Johnson

Danny Hamplee Johnson, age 16, of Schofield, passed away in a tragic car accident on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Danny was born on August 5, 2006, to his proud parents, Tiffany Hiller and Hamp Lee Johnson.

Family was important to Danny; he and his cousins Roman and Olivyah were addicted to Minecraft, destroying each other’s universes was their goal. Danny was very competitive and had to be the best in everything he did.

Danny was a student at D C Everest High School, where he was just two weeks shy of finishing his junior year. He spent four years working at Culver’s, where his coworkers became family. The past two months, Danny earned his CNA license and put his skills to use at Rennes Health & Rehab Center alongside one of his best friends, Meaghan Fass.

Danny was very involved at Middle Grounds Teen Coffee Shop where he enjoyed spending time with his best friends Sephorah Lofgren and Emily Lewerenz. He was a very active young man, interested in theatre, musicals, and plays. He loved sharing his talents through drawing and painting. Most recently he and his sister Alicia got their driver’s license together. “It’s hard when you miss people. But you know if you miss them, that means you’re lucky. It means you had someone special in your life, someone worth missing.”

Danny will be missed and is survived by mother, Tiffany Hiller; brother, Kaiden Bemowski; sister’s, Alicia and Makayla Johnson; aunt, Misty (Roy Johnson) Hiller; cousins, Olivyah and Roman Johnson; grandparents, Sheldon “Gus” and Angela “Angie” Hiller; canine companion, Precious; bird, Zelda; best friends Sephorah Lofgren and Meaghan Fass; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and friends who became family.

Danny is preceded in death by his father, Hamp Lee Johnson, III.

Our hearts are broken for not only our loss, but for his best friend’s family who lost their daughter as well. Please keep Emily’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

A celebration of Danny’s life will be announced at a later date.

Joyce E. Pietrowski

Joyce Pietrowski, age 85, passed away on May 23, 2023. Joyce was born on July 4, 1937 in Owen, WI to Leon Vanderhoof and Katherine Vanderhoof. She graduated from Dorchester High school in 1955. Joyce married George Pietrowski on January 31, 1959 in Milwaukee. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, playing cards, was an avid Wisconsin Sports fan and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Joyce is survived by (4) Children: Jacquelyn (Robert) Nytes of Wausau, Douglas (Esther) Pietrowski of Fond du Lac, Michael (Patricia) Pietrowski of Weyauwega, Jeffrey (Sylvi) Pietrowski Waynesboro, VA. (11) Grandchildren: Travis Nytes, Tammy Crandall. Michael Pietrowski, Joshua Pietrowski, Bradley Rusboldt, Brandon Rusboldt, McKayla Pietrowski, Alli Pietrowski, Anja Pietrowski, Evan Pietrowski, Lilly Pietrowski. (8)Great-Grandchildren: Sister: Wanda Schriener and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Her husband George Pietrowski. Sister: Gloria Kloth.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday May 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church (1351 Grand Ave Schofield WI 54476) Pastor Jeff Mahnke will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church.

Susan M. Schreiber

Susan M. Schreiber, 62, died May 23, 2023 of breast cancer. She is now rejoicing in heaven as God has promised to those who believe.

Born in Wausau, WI, on March 25, 1961, Susan was the daughter of the late Elroy and Ruth (Wilde) Brandt. She married David Schreiber, her high school sweetheart, on September 1, 1984. On their wedding program, it said, “Today I will marry my friend, the one I laugh with, live for, dream with, love.” This was true during their 39 years of marriage.

Sue spent most of her career working for Marathon County Government and retired in 2018. A second career then followed at UMR in Wausau. Sue also worked part time at PrestoCall for 6 years and made many good friends there.

Susan is survived by her husband David and their two sons, Joshua Schreiber and Mitchell (Kelli) Schreiber. Also surviving is Sue’s sister, Connie DeLonay, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Keith and Brenda Schreiber. Also surviving are many caring cousins, aunts, and uncles who supported Sue and who she had fun times with.

She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law Tom DeLonay.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1st from 10 AM – 12 PM at First English Lutheran Church in Wausau. A service celebrating Susan’s life will follow at 12 PM. Helke Funeral Home of Wausau has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Neighbors Place or a charity of your choice.

Susan’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to her.

Richard Weiss

Richard (Rick) Weiss was born to eternal life on May 20th, 2023 at the age of 76 years, after suffering with an aggressive throat cancer for several months.

Rick was born in Milwaukee to his parents Audrey and Waldemar Weiss who have preceded him in death. He raised his family with his wife Linda in Hubertus WI and he moved to Ramsay MI in the last 7 years.

Rick is survived by his wife Linda (Gibbs), sons Erik (Christa) Weiss and Shawn (Michele Spees) and daughter Kimberly (Michael) Mueller. Rick has seven grandchildren, Ashleigh, Sulliven (Amber), Heleyna, Makiah, Ellie, George and Henry. He is further survived by his brothers Christopher (Katherine) and Wayne.

Rick enjoyed nature, especially waterfowl. He also was an avid collector of baseball cards and football fan. Rick owned many dogs over his years, all of which enjoyed his companionship and owed their expanding waistline to his generosity with food.

Wanda F. Gajewski

Wanda F. Gajewski, 100, Weston, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born March 27, 1923 in the town of Norrie, daughter of the late Andrew and Frances (Wonsikowska) Zajackowski. On August 10, 1946, she married Leon M. Gajewski at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. He preceded her in death on January 25, 1993.

Wanda was a World War II veteran of WAC-Women’s Army Corps and was stationed in Washington and San Francisco. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post No. 388, Wausau. Wanda was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughter’s.

In her younger years, Wanda enjoyed playing softball in the military and with friends throughout the years, and later, enjoyed playing the sport with her grandchildren. Among her favorite pastimes, she refurbished many furniture items, loved to garden, was an excellent cook and liked to bowl and play cards with her family and friends. Wanda was an avid Packer fan, Brewer fan and enjoyed watching the Wausau Woodchucks.

Survivors include four children, Wayne (Donna) Gajewski, Wausau, Shirley (Darrell) Moser, Marietta, GA, Sharon (Tom) Siegler, Wisconsin Rapids and Christine Gajewski, Champlin, MN; six grandchildren, Amy Gajewski, Jon (Laurie) Gajewski, Jason (Heather) Moser, Jenny Moser, Dan Siegler and Bob Siegler; two great-grandchildren, Ali and Aidan; three great-great-grandchildren, Lochlan, Langley and Lennon; one sister-in-law, Ann Graveen, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents and husband, Leon, she was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Casey, Bernice Olson, Irene Miller, Clara Wanta, Ollie, Marie Smith, Gertrude Lidwin, Matthew “Chet”, John, Adam and Florian “Larry”.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will preside. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter, with full military honors conducted by the VFW Post No. 388, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

George “Dempsy” Boxrucker

George “Dempsy” Boxrucker, 92, Athens, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center.

He was born June 30, 1930 in Medford, son of the late Casper and Louise (Peissig) Boxrucker. On May 15, 1954, he married Phyllis M. Mason in Pine City, MN. She preceded him in death on August 29, 2013.

He was a veteran of the United State Army and served with the 34th General Hospital Medical Unit based in Germany.

Dempsy farmed and logged in the town of Bern for many years. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include, his daughter, Susan Boxrucker, Athens; grandson Christopher Boxrucker, Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Phyllis, he was preceded in death by six siblings.

Visitation will be from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will follow at the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Medford.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Virginia “Gin” Schulz

Virginia “Gin” Schulz, 89, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, under the care of Interim Hospice at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Marathon.

She was born February 23, 1934, daughter of the late Frank and Agnes (Socha) Cichon. On November 30, 1969, she married Charles “Chuck” Schulz and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2019.

Gin retired from Wausau Insurance and enjoyed gardening and traveling especially to Las Vegas and Hawaii. She had a quirky sense of humor and every Friday you could find her getting her hair done. She grew up with a neighbor who became her best friend and remained a lifelong friend, Rita Bonin who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Clara Cichon; step-children, Cheryl (Roger) Hubing and Lon Schulz.

Besides her parents and husband, Chuck, she was preceded in death by brothers, Alois, Alvin, Ervin and David Cichon.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

