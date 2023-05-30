By Shereen Siewert

A Los Angeles, Cal. man who met a 15-year-old girl on the internet and traveled to Wausau to meet her at a hotel will spend three years in prison after being sentenced on multiple felony charges this month.

Andy Omar Enriquez-Revolorio, 21, was sentenced May 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court on charges of repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement, soliciting an intimate representation from a minor and exposing a child to harmful material. Additional charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16, intimidating a victim by dissuading reporting, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, possession of child pornography and exposing genitals to a child were dismissed but read into the record at sentencing.

Police were alerted by a sharp-eyed Lyft driver who picked Enriquez-Revolorio up from the Central Wisconsin Airport, dropped him at a Wausau hotel and was then asked to pick up the man’s girlfriend in Edgar. The girl allegedly admitted to the driver she was only 15, raising alarm bells for the driver, who said he was concerned he could have helped facilitate a crime against the child.

According to the criminal complaint, Enriquez-Revolorio met the girl on social media and they communicated through Facebook messenger, iMessages, Snapchat and other platforms for about six months before he traveled to meet her. Police reviewed a string of sexually explicit messages between the two as part of the investigation and confirmed the girl disclosed her age.

Prosecutors filed charges in May 2021. At sentencing on May 16, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered prison time plus three years extended supervision for Enriquez-Revolorio, who will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Enriquez-Revolorio was remanded to custody and transferred to the Wisconsin Prison System for intake.