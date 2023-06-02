Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Thursday in a crash in Oneida County, according to a news release.

The single-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. June 1 on Hwy. 45, north of County Hwy. C in the town of Piehl. Police say the 60-year-old man driving the vehicle was ejected and was breathing, but unresponsive, when crews arrived.

Lifesaving measures were not successful and the man, who was from Ontanogon, Mich., died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is completing the accident report. The Stella First Responders, Three Lakes Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Three Lakes Police Department, Life Link Medical Flight Services, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.