Four groups of regular people who made headlines by taking on major polluters and contamination in EPA Region 5 will be presenting this Saturday at the Jefferson Street Inn as part of the Midwest Environmental Summit.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with a set of prominent speakers from environmental health science, medicine, law, and activism. Group presentations begin at 1:15 p.m.

Groups from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio will all present in the afternoon, sharing information about their causes and often David-and-Goliath struggles with corporate or government power.

The event is completely free to the public, but registering to reserve a seat is strongly encouraged: https://wausauenvironmentalsummit.rsvpify.com/

Illinois: Southeast Environmental Task Force (SETF)

Olga Bautista, Executive Director of SETF, will be presenting “How Our Movement Has Changed the Political and the Physical Landscape on the Southeast Side of Chicago.”

SETF played an important role in the fight to defeat the General Iron permit in Chicago, with some of its members even participating in a month-long hunger strike to fend off the company in an effort to protect their neighborhood’s environment and health.

The hard fought victory over General Iron reportedly took nearly four years, and brought national and international attention to Environmental Justice issues in the Midwest.

Indiana: Just Transition NWI

Ashley Williams, Executive Director of Just Transition Northwest Indiana, will be presenting “Organizing for a Strong Federal Coal Ash Rule.” The presentation will shed light on the new proposed EPA federal coal ash rule (the Coal Combustion Residuals Rule), the frontline organizing and legacy advocacy that led to it, and how communities can take action to save our water and fight for environmental justice in this historic draft law.

Just Transition NWI was recently featured in the news for its efforts with coal ash. The group said that “up to two million tons of coal ash are leaking arsenic, thallium, and other toxins into the lake near Michigan City” as thousands of people signed a related petition.

Ohio: Buckeye Environmental Network

Teresa Mills of Ohio’s Buckeye Environmental Network will present “Ohio the Heart of All.” Her presentation will cover pollution, corrupted politicians, and Environmental Injustice.

Mills was a Women of Appalachia Project (WOAP) Appalachian Advocate Award winner. For over 20 years, she has worked as a grassroots leader to help communities find their voices, analyze data and develop strategic plans. She began her activism career by shutting down the Columbus Incinerator, which was polluting her neighborhood and was later defined as the largest emitter of dioxin in the country. Mills also founded Buckeye Environmental Network, a statewide coalition of grassroots focused groups.

Wisconsin: Citizens for a Clean Wausau

Members of Citizens for a Clean Wausau will be presenting “People Versus Power: Regular Citizens Addressing Industrial Contamination on Wausau’s Southwest Side.” The presentation will discuss revelations about air, soil, and groundwater pollution in Wausau’s Thomas Street neighborhood, the importance of community-based research, and the pressing need for a government approach that addresses cumulative impacts.

Citizens for a Clean Wausau is hosting Saturday’s event, and has done extensive research on local contamination, drawing from a variety of public records. Its research has been part of numerous environmental and investigative media stories, and has played a role in multiple government investigations into contamination or pollution. It continues to monitor local sites such as Wauleco, 3M Company, the former Connor Forest Industries property, and Riverside Park.

More event information can be found on CleanWausau.com or WausauEvent.com, or via this link.

