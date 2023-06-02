Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Eldred F. Nehrbass

Eldred F. Nehrbass, 89, Athens, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, under the care of Interim Hospice at Athenian Living, Athens.

He was born July 1, 1933 in the town of Halsey, son of the late Fred and Helen (Thurman) Nehrbass. On July 25, 1953 he married Mavis Henrichs at Salem Lutheran Church, town of Hamburg. Together, they lived and worked on the family farm until retirement.

Eldred loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most important to Eldred was God, his family and the LA Dodgers, in that order.

Survivors include his children, Linda (Jerry) Murkowski, Sherri Nehrbass, Joan (Doug) Abel, and Jane Nehrbass; grandchildren, Bruce (Kelly) Murkowski, Kevin (Katie) Murkowski, Diane Murkowski, Tadd Abel and Matt Abel; and great-grandchildren, Courtney (Matt), Cody, Easton, and Jase.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis on April 23, 2023; one brother, Wilmer; and four sisters, Alice Brill, Edna Krasonya, Marie Lange and Nila Kuck.

Funeral services will be at Noon, Friday, June 9, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran School, Athens.

Rosemary C. Whitinge

Rosemary Carole Whitinger, 70 of Nekoosa passed away surrounded by loving family on May 30, 2023. She was born on January 31, 1953, to James and Ruth (Martinson) Smith. She married the love of her live Larry Whitinger on June 10, 1971, in Elroy, WI.

She is survived by her husband Larry Whitinger, son, James (Sherry) Whitinger, John Whitinger and daughter Kathy (Rick) Wells, De Bary, FL, sister Nancy (David) Flick, Duluth, MN, seven grandchildren Austin Aslakson, Emma, Iver, Jamison Whitinger, Britney, Brooklyn, Linsey Ross, 6 great-grandchildren.

Rosemary was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles, cooking and being a mom. She will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed by all.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 631 E. Grand Ave., Wis. Rapids on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A gathering of friends and family will start at 12:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m.

Jonathon L. Yellow Thunder

Jonathon L. Yellow Thunder, 34 of Wausau, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at his home.

Jonathon was born on August 3, 1988, in Wausau, the son of Fredrick and Cathy (Stainbrook) Yellow Thunder.

Jonathon worked at Ho-Chunk Casino, where he held several different positions over the 14 years he was employed there. He was always willing to give a hand anywhere help was needed. For that reason, he had the respect of all of his co-workers. Jonathon was such a joy to be around. He always had a positive, yet sarcastic attitude. He enjoyed cooking, having get-togethers with his friends and spending time with his dog, Chance.

Jonathon is survived by his father, Fredrick (Deb) Yellow Thunder; brothers, Shane Yellow Thunder, Jeffrey Yellow Thunder and Jacob Begrow; nephew, Jordan Yellow Thunder; step-father, William Begrow, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jonathon was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy.

A Devotional Service will be held at 12 NOON on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Siga Funmaker Community Center in Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 NOON until 3 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Sunday from 11 AM until 12 NOON at the Siga Center. A meal will follow at 2PM on Sunday. Mr. Corwin Roth will preside.

Patrick K. Martin

Patrick Karsten Martin, born on March 18, 1961, passed into eternal life on his birthday March 18, 2023. He was 62 years old upon his passing. Patrick was born, lived and passed away in Wausau, WI. He attended Wausau East High School, graduating in 1979, attended college at UWMC in Wausau, and additional classes via UWSP Online later in life.

Patrick is the beloved son of Jerome and Jeanne (Gustafson) Martin, who both preceded him in death. He is the treasured younger brother of siblings who survive him; sister Diane (Don) Misoni and brother Jeff (Beth) Martin. Patrick is further survived by his nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and his faithful companion, his cat Boitz.

Patrick had twinkling blue eyes, a quick wit, and a ready laugh. He loved to look for the humor in lifes’ ironies. Math and philosophy were his passions. Starry Night was his favorite painting. He loved fishing, baseball, playing cards, anything AI, and Star Trek. Patrick had a big, tender heart and would always help another in need if he could, especially those who had difficult paths in life.

It is with great love for our brother and with gratitude for the time we spent with Patrick, that his family says, “be at one with the universe, dear Patrick, know that you are loved, and rest in God’s peace”. Until we meet again.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at

First Wausau Methodist Church

903 N 3rd Street, Wausau, WI 54403

Visitation will begin at 11:00 am, with the service starting at 12:00 noon.

