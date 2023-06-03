For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team has found themselves in quite the groove.

After three straight wins at home, the main question was would Wausau (4-1) perform as they did on the road Monday in Madison, and that answer was no.

Taking on an undefeated Green Bay team – the last remaining unbeaten in the Northwoods League – would be a test for this team and they passed with flying colors, winning 7-4 Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Two-run third and fourth innings, and a three-run seventh inning prevailed the Woodchucks over the Rockers (4-1).

With Friday’s win and Madison’s loss, the Woodchucks have taken over first place in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Georgia State ‘Chucks have been doing great work with the sticks, as Dalton Pearson went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk, and three runs scored, and Jesse Donohoe went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks. Mike Maginnis was held without a hit, but had an RBI and two stolen bases as well for Wausau.

Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) had an RBI single to plate Dalton Pearson with Wausau’s sixth run, then stole second, third, and home.

Wausau plays at Green Bay again on Saturday beginning at 6:05 p.m.

