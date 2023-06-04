Wausau Pilot & Review

Athletes from the Wausau area and around the state competed this weekend in LaCrosse for top honors in the WIAA Track and Field competition. Find the full list of winners at this link and read our coverage of day two action here.

Wausau photographer Dave Junion was at the event to capture the athletes in action. See a slideshow and a gallery of our favorite photos below, and follow this link for photos from day one of the competition.

Day two slideshow

WIAA 2023 State Track and Field competition. Photo courtesy of Dave Junion

Day two gallery

Note to editors: Photos can be reproduced by permission for use in your own coverage. Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com notifying us of your use. Please credit Dave Junion for Wausau Pilot & Review.

