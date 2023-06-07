By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau-area man is under federal indictment for alleged drug and gun crimes, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release issued June 7.

Jacob L Gould, of Weston, was indicted Wednesday on drug crimes involving fentanyl and on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition after a felony conviction. Timothy M. O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin made the announcement.

The indictment alleges that twice on January 6, 2023, Gould possessed fentanyl with intent to distribute, and that one of the possessions with intent to distribute involved 40 grams or more of fentanyl. The indictment also charges that on January 6, 2023, Gould possessed a 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine, knowing he had been previously convicted of a felony offense.

As Wausau Pilot & Review previously reported, investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after Gould allegedly led police on a chase on I-39 starting in southern Marathon County.

The driver, identified by police as Gould, allegedly ignored signals to stop and a pursuit ensued by vehicle and then on foot before he was taken into custody. As a result of the traffic stop, police seized 103.5 grams of fentanyl and 1 gram of methamphetamine.

Following the arrest, investigators from the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, with the assistance of the Everest Metro Police Department, said they searched Gould’s home in Weston where they found additional drugs. Investigators seized 15 grams of fentanyl, 63 grams of methamphetamine, 175 grams of THC, 0.5 grams of cocaine, and one firearm from the home, court records show.

Gould was charged in January in Marathon County Circuit Court with 16 criminal charges and was ordered held on a $250,000 cash bond. The case is now in the hands of the federal system, though the Marathon County charges remain on the docket.

Court records show Gould was out on bond stemming from a February 2022 case when he was arrested this year.

If convicted, Gould faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in federal prison and up to a maximum of 40 years on the first drug charge alone.

The charges against Gould are the result of an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, comprised of investigators from the FBI, Everest Metro Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department and Wisconsin National Guard Counter Drug Program, with the assistance of the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Marie Boor is handling the prosecution.

