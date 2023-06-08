This week’s featured cocktail is the perfect summer sipper. The Watermelon Martini is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Martini

2 oz. Watermelon Vodka

1 oz. Triple Sec

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

3 oz. Watermelon Juice

Watermelon cube, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the ingredients into a shaker to combine, pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with a cube of freshly-cut watermelon and serve. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.