The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced this week new driver license and identification cards with updated security features. The new cards debuted June 5 with design elements that make them more resistant to fraud.

The new cards feature:

· Hand-crafted artwork of Wisconsin features, such as the Wisconsin State Capitol and state flag.

· Transparent windows visible on the card’s right edge and back bottom edge.

· A distinct ‘flipping effect’. Looking at the embossed feature just above the ribbon, when angling the card one way, you see the secondary photo. While at another angle you see the month and year of birth.

· The familiar orange DONOR dot. The orange dot is nestled in the larger sugar maple leaf.

· A vertical format on cards for those younger than age 21 continues and will incorporate blue/red color themes for rapid visual recognition. Cards for those older than 21 are horizontal and have a blue/gold theme.

The upgraded security features will be available on regular and REAL ID cards. The fee remains the same.

The laser-engraved version currently in circulation debuted in September 2015. These will remain valid until their expiration date. Cards with the new features will be issued upon renewal, replacement or first issuance. There is no requirement to get a new card but customers can replace their card with the latest features by ordering a replacement (wisconsindmv.gov/Dreplace).

