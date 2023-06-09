WAUSAU – 712 Creative and the Wausau/Central Wisconsin’s Convention and Visitors Bureau have recently been awarded a Joint Effort Marketing, or JEM, Grant by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

This $28,775 grant will be critical in promoting the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway, a 108-mile long water trail in central Wisconsin. The grant reimburses Wisconsin nonprofit organizations for qualified promotional costs.

“The recent award of a Destination JEM grant for marketing the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway is a major boost to our outdoor recreation economy,” said Bill Bertram, president of the Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation, in a news release. “This unique trail tells the rich history of the Wisconsin River and positions Wausau as a go-to destination for paddlers across the Midwest.”

For more information, visit www.greatpinery.com.

