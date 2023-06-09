WAUSAU – Aspirus Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sid Sczygelski has been honored by Becker’s Hospital Review for his efforts leading financial operations for the Aspirus Health system, Aspirus announced this week.

CFOs are charged with handling massive operating budgets, managing complex revenue cycles, creating and executing financial plans, cultivating partnerships and more.

Sczygelski has spent over 31 years as Aspirus’ CFO and has been instrumental in driving growth from roughly $50 million to about $2 billion in net revenue from 1992 to 2023.

“It has been a great honor to be a part of the tremendous success Aspirus has experienced over the past three decades,” Sczygelski said in a news release. “I’m very proud of my accomplishments and I know that the work my team has done will help set up Aspirus and the communities we serve for even more success.”

