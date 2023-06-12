Wausau Pilot & Review
The following are the latest results of Marathon County Health Department inspections on licensed restaurants and other types of businesses:
Wausau Metro
- 2510 Restaurant, 2510 Stewart Ave., Wausau. May 2, 2023. Four violations: Salmon improperly thawed under vacuum, a test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentration in fruit and veggie wash, current food protection manager’s certificate not posted, establishment permit not posted in a conspicuous area.
- Angelo’s Pizza, 1206 N. Sixth St., Wausau. May 11, 2023. One violation: The small prep table is not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed thermometer.
- Back When Cafe, 606 N. Third St., Wausau. May 24, 2023. No violations.
- Best Western Plus, 803 W. Industrial Park Ave., Rothschild. May 18 2023. Four violations: Butter patties on the counter were cold held at 49 degrees, no approval or current certified food manager, apples displayed for consumption were not washed first, paper plates and bowls were not stored inverted on the breakfast bar
- Chang Garden, 4215 Barbican Ave., Weston. May 10, 2023. No violations.
- Culver’s, 219 Central Bridge St., Wausau. May 10, 2023. No violations.
- Culver’s, 10202 Park Plaza, Rothschild. May 9, 2023. No violations.
- Culver’s, 224477 Lilac Ave., Rib Mountain. May 11, 2023. No violations
- Fat Joe’s Pizzeria, 1716 Grand Ave., Wausau. May 24, 2023. Four violations. A thermometer is not present for monitoring food temperatures, a current food protection manager’s certificate is not posted, female bathroom not provided with a covered waste receptacle, food establishment license not posted in a conspicuous area.
- Jalapenos Mexican Restaurante, 300 N. Third St., Wausau. May 23, 2023. Follow-up inspection. One repeat violation: The chest freezer door is broken and required weight to keep the door shut.
- King Buffet, 1034 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild. May 17, 2023. Seven violations: Employee observed washing hands in an unapproved sink, Foods in the walk-in freezer were unwrapped and uncovered, containers of dry ingredients and sauces at the wok cook line, and container of dry ingredients (sesame, sugar) at the counter behind the wok cook line, are not labeled with the common name of the food; must provide an air gap at the first bay of food prep sink, many food bins were cracked and broken, coffee containers and other containers that formerly held commercially prepared foods were reused for food storage, the exterior back door is not tight-fitting and needs a weather strip.
- McDonald’s, 1205 W. Campus Dr., Wausau. May 18, 2023. Four violations: No test kit available for monitoring sanitizing concentrations, scoop in ice machine had handle touching the ice, cabinet under dining room soda fountain needs cleaning, hang mop heads to dry after use.
- McDonald’s, 2002 Stewart Ave., May 23, 2023. One violation: The mechanical ware washing machine is not dispensing sanitizer at the correct concentration.
- Sconni’s Alehouse & Eatery, 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield. May 31, 2023. Seven violations: Corn chowder and mushroom soup dated May 30, 2023 was above 50 degrees and soup not properly cooled within 6 hours (discarded and corrected during inspection.) Person in charge must train staff in proper cooling methods, reduced oxygen packaged fish should be removed from the package during thawing, proper cooling methods and criteria for cooling soups, consumer advisory is missing in the menu disclosure statement, a chlorine test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentration, no current approved or certified food manager (all certificates expired.)
- Stoney Creek Inn, 1100 Imperial Ave., Rothschild. May 9, 2023. Five violations: True refrigerator in the breakfast area measuring at 43.9 degrees (should be at or below 41,) no approved or current food protection manager certificate posted, waffle tongs stores d on the counter of continental breakfast (corrected during inspection, a soiled bath towel was placed on a cart near the food prep area (corrected during inspection), single-use or single-serve service articles stored on the floor (corrected during inspection.)
- Subway, 1133 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild. May 31, 2023. Two violations: Single-user or single-service articles stored under the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink, potentially being contaminated with drip water (corrected during inspection;) floor in the back room was soiled and in need of a deep clean.
- The After Shock Bar-n-Grill, 1418 Lenard St., Wausau. May 18 and 26, 2023. Ice machine not properly air gapped. Corrected between May 18 and 26: Person in charge not monitoring proper sanitization techniques, condiments portioned into individual cups are not date marked, warewashing machine not properly dispensing sanitizer, no test kit for monitoring sanitizer concentration, interior of ice machine visibly soiled, female bathroom in banquet hall lacks covered waste receptacle.
- The Mill Yard, 238532 County Road W, Wausau. May 10, 2023. No violations.
- Trailside Sports Bar & Grill, 8101 Schofield Ave., Weston. May 31, 2023. One violation: Warewashing machine not dispensing sanitizer automatically
- Wausau Elks Club, 248, 414 Scott St., Wausau. May 4, 2023. Four violations: Handwashing sink not provided in the new kitchenette for the downstairs bar, no approved or current certified food manager, small panini press not approved for food service, handwashing sink must have non-hand operated faucet handles.
- Yummy Deli, 1205 Merril Ave., Wausau. May 4, 2023. Five violations: Raw pork and chicken was stored over vegetables and sauces in walk-in cooler, broth i walk-in cooler was at 47.3 and was not cooled within six hours, person in charge is not monitoring proper methods for rapidly cooling food, steam rolls and cabbage rolls using time as a public health control for four hours is not properly marked or identified with a discard time, hot holding cabinets for keeping egg rolls, pork belly and other foods hot is not equipped with a thermometer to display ambient air temperature.
Marathon County
- 3 Amigos, 448 Maratech Ave., Marathon. May 1, 2023. Two violations: Squeeze bottles with various sauces unlabled with common names, cookline meat prep table not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed temperature measuring device (corrected during inspection.)
- Applebee’s, 2114 N. Central Ave. Marshfield. May 3, 2023. Three violations: Food storage needed rearranging so all ready to eat products stored above raw fish and shrimp (corrected during inspection,) when thawing salmon must open package during process, spray bottles on cook line need to be labeled with contents.
- Casa Mezcal, 420 Fourth St., Mosinee. May 5, 2023. No violations.
- Cocina on the Square, 121 Alfred St., Athens. May 22, 2023. Two violations: Walk-in cooler is missing a thermometer, retail food establishment license not posted in a conspicuous area.
- Country Aire, 118600 County Road P, Stratford. May 4, 2023. Four violations: All food to be protected by sneeze guard in salad bar buffet (corrected during inspection,) potato salad dated 4/23/23 exceeded 7 days (corrected and discarded during inspection,) must have consumer advisory in menu, chlorine test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentration in the dishwasher.
- Edgar Lanes, 119 Redwood St., Edgar. May 22, 2023. No violations.
- El Mezcal, 2312 N. Central Ave., Marshfield. May 23, 2023. Four violations: Must use the designated handwash sink at the bar, do not use the dump sink as a handwash sink; do not store tongs directly in the product in the drawer cooler under the grill. Recommend installing hooks or a rack along side grill to hang tongs. Provide a splash guard on both sides of the handwash sink to prevent food contamination in the kitchen. Sink located by the soda dispensers. Repair the leaking faucet for the food prep sink.
- JB Viaduct Bar and Grill, 1701 W. McMillan St., Marshfield. Five violations: Repair the leaking faucet for the food prep sink, inside of ice machine is soiled, a box of onions and potatoes was stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection,) a plastic cup was in the pickle bucket and had been used to retrieve pickle juice (corrected during inspection,)walls of walk-in cooler contained small amounts of mold.
- Knights Bar, 216160 State Hwy. 49, Eland. May 2, 2023. One violation: The home kitchen is used for conducting food establishment operations.
- Landmark Bar, 117 Alfred St., Athens. May 24, 2023. Five violations: A few missing and broken tiles present in storage and kitchen area, and walk-in cooler floor is deteriorating. The following were corrected by June 1: Dishwasher not properly dispensing chlorine to properly sanitize dishes, clean dishes placed directly next to handwash sink, temp of reach-in refrigerator ranged from 44-56, female bathroom lacks covered waste receptacle.
- Lin’s Garden, 117 Main St., Mosinee. May 5, 2023. No violations.
- Outer Limits Food, Sports & Spirits, 109300 County Road C, Spencer. May 11, 2023. No violations.
- Pine Valley Golf Course, 229309 N. 136th Ave., Marathon. May 31, 2023. No violations.
- Pizza Market, 300 Main St., Marathon. May 25, 2023. No violations.
- Sammy’s Shack, 122951 Balsam Road, Stratford. May 3, 2023. No violations.
- Subway, 1210 N. Division St., Colby. May 22, 2023, reinspection. Three repeat violations: Meatballs in marinara were hot held at 118.3 (should be at least 135.) Person in charge is not monitoring food temperature during hot holding. Floor tiles at the threshold of the back receiving door are broken, missing in need of replacement as the floor is no longer easily cleanable.
