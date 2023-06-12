By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau East band teacher under fire for months amid accusations of racist, homophobic comments in the classroom resigned Monday, after an outside attorney overturned a prior decision to dismiss a complaint against him.

An attorney appointed by the Wausau School Board conducted an independent investigation into comments allegedly made in the classroom by Rob Perkins. An earlier investigation conducted by district officials resulted in Perkins’ reinstatement, when human resources head Tara Gundrum found that the teacher’s language did not rise to the level of harassment. Instead, Gundrum dismissed Perkins’ comments as part of an effort to create a “fun” environment in the classroom.

Alana Leffler, an attorney from the Buelow Vetter law firm, was appointed by the school board after fresh charges of harassment and anti-Asian slurs were leveled against Perkins during a board meeting on May 8. Her investigation overturned the complaint’s dismissal, said attorney Lance Trollop, who is vice-president of the Wausau School Board.

Perkins is also under investigation by Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

On Monday, the Wausau School Board was set to go into closed session to consider the employment of a public employee. The agenda did not state the name of that employee. Late Monday, District Communications Director Diana White said the board accepted Perkins’ resignation during Monday’s meeting.

White said a search for Perkins’ replacement will begin immediately. She declined to comment further.

Perkins has not spoken publicly about the allegations and has not responded to attempts to reach him for comment.

Wausau Pilot & Review will have a more complete story this week on the situation as additional details are confirmed.