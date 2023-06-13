RIB MOUNTAIN – Families, community members and anyone interested in a career in law enforcement are invited to an open house from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 at the Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post, 227301 Shrike Ave., Rib Mountain.

Attendees can meet troopers, inspectors and dispatchers who serve the north central region and get an up-close look at specialty equipment and vehicles.

Public safety partners with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, and the Wisconsin Towing Association will also be available to provide safety information.

Visitors can learn more about the statewide job opportunities available and the potential for advancement to specialty services. The State Patrol is hiring for the 69th Recruit Class: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/about-wisdot/newsroom/news-rel/040723-DSP-recruitment.aspx.

Like this: Like Loading...