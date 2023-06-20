WAUSAU – Chalkfest returns to downtown Wausau June 24 and 25 for its 20th anniversary.

Four hundred artists of all ages embellish sidewalks in and around the 400 Block and children’s area in a multitude of colors and designs. Chalkfest is free for spectators to view the sidewalk art.

Chalkfest 2022 winners Kassy Hevel, Kaithlyn Sean, Bailey Iwen and Ashley Wejnke will be featured on stage this year. And artists Tom, Ella and Jack Lambrecht will create an oversized chalk drawing on the large medallion space in the center of the 400 Block.

To celebrate this year’s 20th anniversary, artists Craig and Jamie Rogers have been invited to create an oversized 3D chalk drawing on Third Street starting June 23. The Rogers started participating in Chalkfest in 2010 and have received multiple top award recognition over the years.

The 2023 award winners and honorable mentions will be announced at 4 p.m. June 25 from the stage at the 400 Block.

In celebration of 20 years, there will be a three-day exhibit of images from various artists’ drawings from the past 19 years in the Loft Gallery of the Center for Visual Arts from June 23 – 25. The CVA will host a gallery opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 23.

The gallery openings and exhibits are free and open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. June 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 and 25.

There will be live music June 24 and 25 from local artists. Mike McAbee, Chad Brecke, and Dan Larson perform June 24. Dan Harder’s “One Dan Man Band,” Levi Belanger, and Brady James perform June 25.

Non-profit food vendors will be available all weekend. The downtown businesses will hold their sidewalk sales in downtown Wausau on June 25.

Chalkfest seeks volunteers. Anyone interested should visit https://unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=812431https://unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=812431.

