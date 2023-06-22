Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead after a shooting Thursday at a Rhinelander firearms store, Oneida County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed.

Police responded at about 11:37 a.m. June 22 to the Hodag Gun and Loan, 2262 Lincoln St., after a 911 caller reported a man shot himself in the store, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Capt. Tyler Young said in a statement that officers arrived to find the man dead inside the store. Officials say the store remains an active crime scene and the public is asked to stay away, though there is no threat to the community.

Capt. Young, in an update, said the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Unclear is whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.

