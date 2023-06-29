By Shereen Siewert

Pulse surveys sent in April to Wausau School District staff are signaling widespread dissatisfaction at Wausau East, as investigations continue into allegations of inappropriate, racist and homophobic attitudes and comments that some students say they endured for years.

The data for Wausau East contrasts sharply with that of Wausau West, which shows relatively high satisfaction among staff. But district-wide, the numbers reflect a troubling reality, with only half of staff members saying they are “proud” of the district.

At East, just over 2 percent of staff surveyed said the building culture is extremely positive, compared with nearly 37 percent at West. An overwhelming number of East staffers – nearly 72 percent – said the building culture and climate are either “somewhat” or “extremely” negative. At West, less than 7 percent of staff said the same. District-wide, the “negative” category stands at less than 17 percent. Wausau School District Communications Director Diana White said that about 870 of the more than 1,600 staff at the district completed the survey.

Survey results on culture and climate: East vs. West High

Wausau West pulse survey results from April 2023. Source: Wausau School District Wausau East pulse survey results from April 2023. Source: Wausau School District

Wausau East Principal Deb Foster did not respond to an invitation to comment and discuss next steps, nor did Superintendent Keith Hilts, but White said that some of the survey results “don’t sit well.”

“With that in mind, the results have helped us identify areas where we need to improve both at the district-level and at the building-level,” White said. “Just a couple of examples include addressing staff burnout, increasing training, and a need for more communication – among others. “

Wausau Pilot & Review obtained the surveys, which have not previously been made public, as part of an open records request. But the portion of data that could give more context to the numbers is so far being withheld by district officials.

The Wausau School District is refusing to provide comments submitted as part of the survey on several grounds, one of which is concern that the statements involve “rumor, hearsay, or other unverified allegations, and such comments must not be disclosed based on the public interest in protecting the reputational interests of such individuals.” The district also cited concerns that if some anonymous comments were disclosed, they could allow others to identify their source.

School Board members appeared largely unaware that a survey had even been taken until this week, when Pat McKee asked Human Resources Director Tabatha Gundrum when the data would be shared during a meeting on June 26. Gundrum acknowledged that the data was available and said it would be shared since the district “had an open records request” for the information. Unclear is whether board members have been given a copy as of press time.

A complaint against band teacher Robert Perkins, who resigned in June, prompted several additional former students to share their own experiences at Wausau East during a May 8 School Board meeting. Some were harrowing.

One speaker, Katherine Plier, a 2016 graduate who is Asian, said the issue is deeply personal and complex, one that goes beyond the maze of paperwork and policies that she said are in place to prevent accountability.

“Dear board members, and the white people in this room, if you’re feeling a little called out, then you’re getting a glimpse into what it feels like to be Asian American at East every day,” she said.

Plier went on to become an accomplished and successful pianist now living in Chicago. After driving from Chicago to Wausau to speak to the group, she shared that in high school, music was her life. She was a drummer in the band in addition to studying piano and voice.

But she said she found success not because of, but in spite of, her time in at East. She described other instances in which Perkins made jokes at the expense of Hispanic and Asian students and made homophobic remarks as well. Plier said Perkins subjected her to bullying and harassment – and questioned his competency as a music educator.

Plier said she was even the target of threats by a white student at the school – threats the teacher knew about but did nothing to act upon. She asked why the district would protect a legacy of racist behavior.

“This goes beyond education of the teacher,” she said. “We have tried that again and again.”

Those stories only continued.

Another speaker, Ron Alexander of Wausau, also suggested that racist activity is prevalent throughout the district. Alexander said that he was at a panel discussion for Black History Month at East in February, during which six Black students shared numerous “astounding” examples of racism they personally encountered at the hands of students and staff.

Pulse surveys include a short series of questions and are considered a straightforward way to track progress on an area of focus. They are typically sent out to employees on a regular basis, though district officials have not said whether previous survey results exist.

Former WSB member Mary Thao has asked the Wausau School Board, which has hired its own outside counsel in the investigation, to uphold and enforce policies that aim to provide a “safe and decent education environment” for students in the district.

“I believe anyone that creates an environment that’s hostile to anyone, environment that creates chaos, environment that is insulting, threatening and dehumanizing to any of our students should be held to the highest consequences,” Thao said.

Overall, staff is equally divided on whether they are “proud” of the Wausau School district, according to survey results. But again, the reasons for the 50/50 split are not entirely clear without comments for context.

On Monday McKee urged district officials to allow board members access to the survey and asked whether the data could be used in the employee review process. Gundrum pledged to share the data and answered that the findings could indeed be used in that manner.

The board’s investigation over how Gundrum and Superintendent Keith Hilts managed the Perkins complaint is ongoing, after attorney Alana Leffler was designated as the decision-maker for the Title IX complaint appeal. And, as of this week, a second investigation is underway that does not immediately center on Perkins. School officials have been mum on the details, but met in closed session on Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is carrying out its own investigation of Perkins’ license. DPI Communications Director Abigail Swetz said that investigation has not yet concluded.

White said district officials have been working to make improvements through the feedback received and are building an action plan to address concerns brought forward.

“This is just the start of our work – work that will be continuous and ongoing and will very much include our principals and staff members as they return to our buildings in August to prepare for the new school year,” White said. “In addition, the results are being incorporated into school improvement plans that our principals play a key role in. They are just as invested as we are in making improvements. Because at the end of the day, we all want nothing more than to make sure every single staff member and student thrives here in the Wausau School District.”

Wausau Pilot & Review also reached out to Board President James Bouche and will add his comments when they are received.

Shereen Siewert is the editor and publisher of Wausau Pilot & Review. Contact her at editor@wasuaupilotandreview.com. Follow on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/shereensiewert

