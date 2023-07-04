MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Insurance Agency in late June raised $23,000 for Alzheimer’s research during its annual Fore Roger golf event at RiverEdge Golf Course.

Fore Roger has been held annually in honor of Marshfield Insurance founder Roger Arnoldy, who passed away in 2012 from Lewy body dementia. Nick Arnoldy, Roger’s son, carried forward the legacy of Marshfield Insurance as owner/broker of Marshfield Insurance, ensuring his father’s passion for philanthropy continued to make a meaningful impact.

“All the money raised stays in central Wisconsin to assist families affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s, in honor of my dad,” Nick said. “We are proud to carry on his legacy at Marshfield Insurance.”

Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that affects an estimated 5.7 million Americans, emerged as the sixth leading cause of death among all adults, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since its inception, Fore Roger has raised more than $123,090. All proceeds are allocated to Alzheimer’s research at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

To learn more about the event and its impact, visit www.MarshfieldInsurance.Agency/ForeRoger.

Don Majkowski, a college football standout from the University of Virginia, played for the Packers from 1989 to 1992 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1989.

Like this: Like Loading...