This week’s featured cocktail is a refreshing blend of blackberry, mint, pineapple and lime, perfect for a hot summer evening. The Blackberry Pineapple Mojito is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Blackberry Pineapple Mojito

1 1/2 oz. Rum

Seltzer

Freshly squeezed lime juice

Blackberries

Pineapple chunks

Fresh mint

To create this drink, muddle the lime, blackberry, pineapple and fresh mint in a pint glass, then fill with ice. Add the rum and top with seltzer, then garnish with additional blackberries and pineapple. Enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.