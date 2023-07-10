Wausau Pilot & Review

City leaders are soliciting applications from artists interested in becoming Wausau’s next Poet Laureate.

Wausau issued a call for artists and request for proposals this week.

The artist selected through the process will become Wausau’s second Poet Laureate, with $400 in funding provided by the city. Wausau’s Arts Commission will select and oversee the artist during the two-year term.

The Poet Laureate program aims to promote poetry as an art form, expand access to literary arts, connect the community to poetry and promote “poetry as a voice that contributes to a sense of place.”

For details, see the full call for artists below.

