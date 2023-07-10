Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Woodchucks game Sunday against the Madison Mallards was rescheduled after a Northwoods League umpire died in a crash while en route to the stadium.

The umpire has been identified by the Mallards as Conor McKenzie.

The crash happened Sunday late morning on I-39 near Plainfield. McKenzie died at the scene, while two other umpires were taken to UW Hospital in Madison. They are in stable condition, according to the Mallards organization.

McKenzie joined the Northwoods League in 2019 and had worked close to 350 league games and was also on the field for each all-star game and postseason during his four previous seasons in the league.

The July 9 game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for Sunday’s game can still be used for the rescheduled game.

