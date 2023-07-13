This week’s featured cocktail is a creative combination that blends the sweetness of raspberry with the tang of lime. The Blue Raspberry Margarita is a must try this week! As always, this cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Blue Raspberry Margarita

2 oz. Blue Raspberry Vodka

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. Grand Marnier

1/2 oz. Blue Curacao

Sugar

Lime slice

To create this drink, dip a chilled martini glass in sugar to coat the rim. Combine all liquids in a shaker, then pour into the prepared glass and garnish with a slice of lime. Enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.