WAUSAU – Marathon County Historical Society will host its annual Kid’s History Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18.

The event, for children ages 8-12 years old, will take a look at things that make Wausau a great place to live and feature downtown tours, interactive crafts and other activities.

Attendees can tour The Grand Theater, visit Janke Book Store, enjoy reading at Marathon County Literacy Council and visit Wausau City Hall, including the mayor’s office.

The cost is $10 for each child, and pre-registration is required. Take your lunch, but snacks will be provided.

For more information or to reserve one of 25 spots available for children who have completed second through sixth grade, contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2017383751974081

Kid’s History Day

9:00 am to 4:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Woodson History Center, 410 Mcindoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin

Yawkey House Museum, 403 Mcindoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin

www.marathoncountyhistory.org

MCHS is located in the Woodson History Center at 410 Mcindoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin. Exhibit and office hours are Tuesday – Friday 9 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday 1 pm to 4:30 pm. Admission is free. The research Library is open from 9 am to 3:30 pm Tuesday – Friday. Tours of the Yawkey House Museum are available Tuesday – Sunday. Call for times and prices.

