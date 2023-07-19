By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Local travelers will have a new flight option beginning this fall, as Avelo Airlines launches twice-weekly nonstop service from Central Wisconsin Airport to a popular Florida destination.

The airline, which began flight service in 2021, will provide service from CWA to Orlando, Fla., with flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight prices start at $49 for a one-way ticket on a 189-seat aircraft, a Boeing 737-800.

Speaking during a press conference Monday, Marathon County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs called the announcement an exciting, new chapter in the region’s continued growth.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to resiliency and determination,” Gibbs said, pointing to the difficulties smaller airports faced during the pandemic and continue to face today. “We sincerely appreciate your commitment to your region.”

County and airport officials on Wednesday spoke about the crucial role airline service plays in tourism and the region’s economy. Marathon and Portage County both contributed to the startup cost, which was largely funded through federal dollars.

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors in May 2022 approved a request by CWA to pledge up to $195,000 as a service development grant that would leverage $900,000 in federal funds to solidify the service. Portage County, which owns 35 percent of the airport, contributed $105,000.

In his comments Wednesday Gibbs also thanked Delta and American for their continued commitment to providing service in the region.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said Avelo’s decision to extend air service to Central Wisconsin Airport is a win for residents of Northern and Central Wisconsin.

“This will create opportunities for business and recreational travel and make central Wisconsin an even more attractive place to live, work, and grow,” Hughes said. “As we have seen in other regions, we know this expansion will result in new and diversified economic impacts for the local communities as they take advantage of the partnership with Avelo.”

Today, Avelo serves more than 40 destinations across the U.S. from ases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

Officials have suggested that additional destinations could be possible in the future. Reservations for travel beginning in October are now being accepted online at this link.

