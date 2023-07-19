By Shereen Siewert

A judge has issued a bench warrant for a Wausau man facing terror charges, days before his jury trial was set to begin.

John M. Erickson, 39, faces five charges of terrorist threats in a case filed in June 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The official charges accuse Erickson of threatening to cause the death or bodily harm of his victims, causing panic and fear.

Investigators say Erickson threatened five coworkers at a Schofield business after an argument over his job performance. Witnesses told police Erickson had made threatening remarks and violent statements in the past, but on June 24, 2020 his remarks escalated and he threatened to “kill everyone at the shop,” according to court documents.

One witness said Erickson bragged about being “ex-military,” and said that “one day he was gonna come into the shop and kill every (expletive) in there.”

The business owner closed the shop for the remainder of the day and the following work day due to Erickson’s homicidal comments, according to the police report.

A jury trial was set to begin July 18 for Erickson. But on July 11, Circuit Judge Mike Moran approved a warrant after Erickson did not appear in court as expected. Court records show a notice was sent to his last known address notifying him of the date and time to appear.

The jury trial was removed from the calendar. A bond forfeiture hearing is set for Aug. 21.

