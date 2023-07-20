This week’s featured cocktail blends the refreshing taste of watermelon with a sweetness that is both tangy and delicious, perfect for a warm summer’s night. As always, this cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Morning Melon

1.5 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Watermelon juice

1/4 oz. Triple Sec

Simple syrup

Squirt of honey

Pulp from one lime

Lemon or orange slice for garnish

To create this drink, combine all ingredients into a shaker, then pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a citrus slice before serving.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.