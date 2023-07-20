Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail blends the refreshing taste of watermelon with a sweetness that is both tangy and delicious, perfect for a warm summer’s night. As always, this cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Cocktail of the Week: Morning Melon
- 1.5 oz. Tequila
- 1 oz. Watermelon juice
- 1/4 oz. Triple Sec
- Simple syrup
- Squirt of honey
- Pulp from one lime
- Lemon or orange slice for garnish
To create this drink, combine all ingredients into a shaker, then pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a citrus slice before serving.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.