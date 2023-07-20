WAUSAU – North Central Health Care announced this week the retirement of Alvin, its therapy dog of the last four years. Alvin will officially retire from his therapy dog duties effective July 22.

Alvin joined NCHC in February 2019 after receiving his training as a therapy dog with a K9 training facility in Anniston, Alabama. NCHC staff spent two weeks in Alabama learning commands and Alvin’s training routines before welcoming Alvin to central Wisconsin.

Since 2019, Alvin has provided countless people with emotional support and comfort in various settings, such as NCHC’s hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and out in the community. Most recently, Alvin served as a therapy dog on the Crisis Assessment Response Team (C.A.R.T.) providing support in the community with a crisis professional and law enforcement officer by his side.

Alvin provided a sense of security to reduce anxiety and stress in those he interacted with.

Through his gentle interactions and unconditional love, Alvin helped people improve their moods, boost morale and promote relaxation. His presence encouraged communication and socialization, benefiting people of all ages, particularly those facing emotional or physical challenges, NCHC said.

“Alvin has truly enjoyed NCHC and all the humans he has encountered over the years,” NCHC said in a news release. “We know he is looking forward to naps all day, every day, and will miss the hugs and treats he receives from his coworkers and friends.”

Alvin’s Retirement Celebration

When: 11: 15 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21

Where: 2400 Marshall St., Suite B – Community Room at Mount View Care Center

More information: Open to the public

11:15 – 11:30 a.m.: Meet & Greet with Alvin

11:30 – 11:45 a.m.: Formal message from Gary Olsen, NCHC executive director, and certificate presentation

11:45 – 1 p.m.: Celebratory cake, Alvin Meet & Greet

Several of Alvin’s dogs in service, including his brother Theo, who serves as a therapy dog with the Wausau Police Department, will be in attendance.

Learn more about Alvin on his Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...