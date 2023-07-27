This week’s featured cocktail is a smooth, citrus delight, incredibly refreshing for a hot summer’s night. As always, this cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Orange Drop Martini

3 oz. Orangcello

1 oz. Grand Mariner

1.5 oz. Orange Juice

Sugar

Orange slice for garnish

To create this drink, rub an orange slice on the rim of a chilled martini glass, then dip in sugar. Mix the liquids in a shaker, then pour into the prepared glass. Garnish with a citrus slice before serving.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.