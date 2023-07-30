Damakant Jayshi

A Wausau East counselor’s complaint against the school’s principal has been dismissed, a decision that was upheld in closed session last week by the Wausau School Board.

Manee Yang-Vongphakdy filed a discrimination complaint against Principal Deb Foster earlier this year after the counselor’s son raised red flags about the school’s band director, who resigned in June under fire. Details of Yang-Vongphakdy’s complaint, which was dismissed June 15 by Superintendent Keith Hilts, have not been released.

Yang-Vongphakdy appealed Hilts’ decision and on July 24 the Wausau School Board heard the appeal. When the board emerged from closed session, the group took no action, saying only there was “insufficient evidence” to reverse the outcome.

The counselor’s husband, Twan Vongphakdy, told Wausau Pilot & Review the family was not immediately informed of the board’s decision.

Foster, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, declined to comment and referred questions to District Communications Director Diana White.

A long-time staffer at Wausau East, Yang-Vongphakdy is the mother a Hmong student who formed the basis of a complaint against former band director Rob Perkins. The student, who has since graduated, complained of harassment and the use of homophobic and racist language in the classroom.

Perkins resigned last month. Two investigations, one by a state agency, are ongoing.

Monday’s closed session was set under a board policy that outlines processes in filing complaints and related protections for complainants. On Wednesday, a second closed session was held to meet with the superintendent to discuss the allegations and findings.

Board President James Bouche and Communications Director White, in emails to Wausau Pilot & Review, confirmed the board’s findings but had no additional comment.

Wausau Pilot & Review has requested a copy of the complaint.

Like this: Like Loading...