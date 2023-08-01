Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a boat and jet ski that collided Sunday in Forest County were being driven by two brothers, one of whom died after the crash.

Rescue crews were called to the scene at about 4 p.m. Sunday on Pine Lake, which is in the town of Hiles.

The driver of the jet ski, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was thrown from the craft and fell into the water before being pulled to shore. Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene, but the man died of his injuries.

His brother, a 27-year-old Stevens Point man, was driving the boat that struck the jet ski. Police did not say whether he suffered any injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Forest County Sheriff's Office.