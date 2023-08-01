By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man will spend five years in prison after his sentencing this week on two felony charges connected to a 2021 motorcycle crash that critically injured his passenger.

Benjamin J. Adkins, 46, was convicted in May of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and fifth-offense operating while intoxicated in connection with the crash. He was immediately taken into custody following the hearing in Langlade County Circuit Court and has been jailed since that date.

Police say Adkins was driving on Hwy. Y at Beattie Road in the Langlade County town of Ackley at about 8:55 p.m. June 30, 2021 when he missed a curve and crashed. Both Adkins and his passenger, a Wausau-area woman, were airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of significant injuries, according to the incident report. Inattentive driving, speed and alcohol were noted as contributing factors in the crash.

Court records show Adkins was convicted of his fourth drunken driving charge in 2007.

On Monday, July 31, Adkins was sentenced by Langlade County Circuit Judge John Rhode after reviewing the results of a presentencing investigation from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

According to online court records corrections officials recommended three to four years in prison followed by up to two years of extended supervision, but prosecutors pushed for six years in prison followed by six years of supervised release. Adkins’ attorney, Daniel Cveykus, argued for three years initial confinement followed by three and a half years of extended supervision, Wisconsin’s version of parole.

But the judge ordered a bifurcated 10-year sentence, with five years initial confinement followed by five years of extended supervision. Adkins will receive 82 days of credit for time served.

No restitution was requested. But Adkins will also pay a $3,000 fine plus court costs and faces a lifetime drivers license revocation. He can apply for reinstatement after 10 years.

Wisconsin toughened penalties for some alcohol-related offenses in 2020, creating a mandatory 18-month prison term for a fifth or sixth offense OWI. Judges no longer have sentencing discretion for a minimum term, while the maximum sentence is 10 years. A conviction for felony OWI with injury carries a maximum 12 1/2-year prison term.

