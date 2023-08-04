For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – The Wausau Woodchucks overcame an early six-run deficit, scoring 14 unanswered runs to defeat the Madison Mallards 14-6 in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday night at Warner Park.

After Madison scored six times in the opening inning, Wausau plated one run in the third and two in the fourth to get a bit of life back. In the sixth inning, the game changed for good for the Chucks.

Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) hit his second three-run home run in two nights, tying the game at 6-6 before four more runs were scored in the seven-run frame for the Woodchucks (30-32, 10-17 second half).

Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) would also hit a home run, adding run number 11 to the scoreboard for the Woodchucks.

In the ninth Madison (31-31, 16-13 second half) became deflated, as three more Wausau runs scored before they would shut the door in the bottom of the inning to complete the comeback win and end a nine-game losing streak.

Wausau pitcher Blaine Wahlen (Ripon) came into a rough situation in the first, with bases loaded and no outs. He would allow only one run credited to himself, get out of that inning and not allow anything else the rest of the way in five innings pitched. He finished with three strikeouts.

The Woodchucks wrap up the two-game set at Madison on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

