STEVENS POINT – Mid-State Roller Derby will host its fourth and final home game of the 2023 season on Aug. 12.

Held at KB Willett Ice Arena, 1000 Minnesota Ave., in Stevens Point, the doubleheader will feature MSRD against Confluence Crush Roller Derby from Belleville, Illinois. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Children 12 and younger are free.

MSRD will donate a portion of its event proceeds to the Portage County Food Pantry and collect nonperishable food items to donate.

Additional information on the games can be found on MSRD’s Facebook page.

Want to join roller derby?

Community members 18 or older interested in roller derby are invited to join MSRD as a skater, official or volunteer. Email join@midstateRD.org for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...