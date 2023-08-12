by Baylor Spears, Wisconsin Examiner

Minocqua Brewing Company will be allowed to remain open after an Oneida County committee agreed this week to extend the time period for owner Kirk Bangstad to revise the business’ permit.

The same committee voted last week to revoke the business’ operating license due to ongoing violations of Bangstad’s permit and ordered him to close the brewery.

Disagreements between Minocqua Brewing Company, Oneida County and the town of Minocqua have been ongoing, starting in 2020 when Bangstad was told to remove a Biden-Harris sign from his establishment due to county regulations. Recent disagreements have centered on parking regulations and Bangstad’s desire to add a beer garden and food truck to his business.

Oneida County supervisors have said he needs to implement a minimum number of parking spaces in accordance with zoning regulations. Bangstad has argued that he shouldn’t have to have parking, and he should just be allowed to expand his business.

Bangstad has also said that he is being unfairly targeted by conservatives in Oneida County and Minocqua for his political beliefs. His business, known for its progressive-themed beers, dedicates a portion of the profits to the Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC.

Bangstad has used the SuperPAC to demand Republican lawmakers resign from elected office, to support progressive candidates, including Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz and to launch lawsuits related to enforcement of COVID-19 protocols. In 2020, Bangstad also ran for the state Assembly.

Previous committee meetings have been contentious with members of the public attending to advocate on Bangstad’s behalf.

Oneida County supervisors have denied Bangstad’s accusations, saying that they are holding him to the same standards as other businesses and that they need to come to a compromise with him.

Bangstad issued a statement that he will continue to “call on the town and the county to END MINOCQUA’S WAR ON BEER.”

“Downtown Minocqua is dying but the Minocqua Brewing Company is thriving,” Bangstad continued. “We believe we can be a key part of the renaissance of Minocqua, but we are just asking for a fair shake with the town and county.”

The committee’s decision this week gives Bangstad an additional six months to revise his permit application and get approval. Bangstad said on Facebook that he will work on a way to add some parking spaces to his business as well as the beer garden.

