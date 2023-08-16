Wausau, WI – The anticipation is building as runners from across the nation prepare to lace up their sneakers and conquer the renowned 2023 Wausau Marathon. This year’s event promises to be an exhilarating experience filled with camaraderie, determination, and breathtaking views.

Scheduled to take place at the 400 Block on Saturday, August 19th 7:00 am, the Wausau Marathon will offer participants a challenging yet rewarding course that winds through the picturesque landscapes of Wausau, Wisconsin. The marathon has garnered a reputation for its well-organized logistics and impeccable support for both seasoned athletes and first-time marathoners.

With the race day just around the corner, runners and spectators alike can find all the vital information they need at https://www.visitwausau.com/wausau-marathon/race-day-information/. From start times and course maps to aid station locations and post-race festivities, this comprehensive resource ensures everyone is well-prepared for an unforgettable marathon experience.

“We’re excited to welcome runners to the 2023 Wausau Marathon,” said Scott Smith, the event’s race director. “This year’s race promises to be a celebration of athleticism, determination, and the beauty of our area. We’ve worked tirelessly to provide participants with an exceptional race day, and we can’t wait to see everyone in action.”

Whether participants are vying for a personal best or simply aiming to complete their first marathon, the 2023 Wausau Marathon is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for all involved. As runners cross the finish line, they’ll not only achieve their individual goals but also contribute to the vibrant spirit of the Greater Wausau community.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Scott Smith

wausaumarathon@gmail.com

608-214-0214

To learn more about the 2023 Wausau Marathon and access important race day information, please visit https://www.visitwausau.com/wausau-marathon/race-day-information/.

Follow us on social media: Facebook Twitter Instagram About Wausau Marathon

The Wausau Marathon is an annual marathon event that showcases the natural beauty and community spirit of Greater Wausau, Wisconsin. The event attracts runners from all over the country and offers a challenging yet scenic course. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for running, the Wausau Marathon provides participants with an unforgettable race day experience.

Like this: Like Loading...