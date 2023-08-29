Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School Board on Monday approved the district’s contribution of $5,000 towards a feasibility study for recreation facilities as part of Marathon County’s west side redevelopment plan.

Under the Westside Master Plan, which the Marathon County Board of Supervisors approved in February 2023, there will be a new indoor ice arena at a different location outside Marathon Park.

After presenting the redevelopment plan, Jamie Polley, the Director of Marathon County Parks and Recreation, requested the Education/Operations Committee of the Wausau School Board to contribute to the feasibility study. The study aims to assess the required space for the new facility and is scheduled to take place from October 2023 to March 2024.

She said that the existing ice rink has been in use for over 50 years, and the demand for it has been higher than can be accommodated. Polley added that the existing ice arena has hosted a number of youth regional hockey tournaments, Cyclones games, Wausau West, and Wausau East/Merrill high school games, among others. A fundraiser for the master plan is being considered, and the feasibility study would provide a framework for the purpose.

The cost is $32,500. Marathon County’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department has set aside $10,500 for the study. Wausau Youth Hockey has committed $5,000, and the City of Wausau’s Parks and Recreation Committee will likely contribute $6,000 from the City Parks, Recreation, and Forestry donation account.

According to the Westside Master Plan document, the redevelopment project spans three areas of interest: Marathon Park, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau Campus, and a redevelopment area south of the park. The project area is located centrally in the city.

In her memo to the Wausau School District administration and the school board, Polley said the study consultant will meet with all user groups, including the district.

The Wausau School Board is likely to endorse the Education/Operations Committee’s decision at its next regular meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...