This week’s featured drink is a luscious, creamy concoction that will make you swoon the moment you take the first sip . This cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Sweet Cream Russian

3/4 oz. Vodka

3/4 oz. Cream de Cacao

1 oz. Kahlua

3/4 oz. Sweet Cream

To create this drink, measure the vodka, cream de cacao and Kahlua and pour into a tub filled with ice. Top with sweet cream and serve. It’s that simple!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.