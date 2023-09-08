The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin is expanding its comprehensive and subspecialty eye care with the addition of a new ophthalmologist, Maxwell Wingelaar.

Maxwell Wingelaar

Wingelaar will start seeing patients in early September across multiple Eye Clinic locations.

Wingelaar, an ophthalmologist specializing in the diseases and surgery of the retina and vitreous, earned his medical degree at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He then completed his internship at Beaumont Hospital in Taylor, Michigan. From there he went on to complete his ophthalmology residency in 2021 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, where he served as chief resident. Following residency, he completed a fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at The Retina Institute in St. Louis, Missouri in 2023.

“At the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, exceptional patient care is our top priority. We are committed to providing routine, specialized, and surgical eye care services to our patients with compassion and respect. For this reason, we focused on finding a physician who not only possesses accomplished medical and surgical skills but also approaches patient care with empathy and understanding,” said Kim Goddard, Eye Clinic of Wisconsin chief operations officer. “We believe Dr. Wingelaar will do just that.”

Wingelaar is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Retina Specialists. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist.

